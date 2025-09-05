|Cloud, Digital, SaaS, Enterprise 2.0, Enterprise Software, CIO, Social Media, Mobility, Trends, Markets, Thoughts, Technologies, Outsourcing
Friday, September 05, 2025
Generative AI and the Great Reboot: How the Entrepreneurial State and Business Will Shape the Next Wave
Every industrial revolution begins with a breakthrough technology — steam engines, electricity, mass production, digital computing. Each required decades of risk-taking investment, often led by governments, before businesses could scale them into transformative industries.
Today, Generative AI (GenAI) is emerging as the spark of the next great wave. It promises to reshape knowledge work as electricity reshaped factories, creating a cognitive infrastructure for the economy. But technology alone is not destiny. Just as Mariana Mazzucato’s work on the Entrepreneurial State reminds us, the winners of this wave will be determined by how governments and businesses harness GenAI together.
GenAI as a General-Purpose Technology
Generative AI is not just another app or automation tool; it is a general-purpose technology (GPT). Like electricity or the internet, it can be embedded across sectors, enabling new applications and altering entire business models:
But just as the internet emerged from DARPA-funded research and Tesla survived through U.S. government loans, GenAI’s roots lie in decades of state-funded innovation: from neural networks to GPUs, from cloud infrastructure to natural language research supported by DARPA, NSF, and European programs.
Why GenAI Arrives at a Critical Juncture
Unlike past GPTs, GenAI arrives in an era of geopolitical fragmentation and deglobalization. The world is shifting from frictionless global supply chains to an age of tariffs, industrial subsidies, and sovereignty-driven industrial policy.
GenAI is therefore not just a productivity tool; it is a strategic technology, caught in the crossfire of industrial policy and geopolitical rivalry. Governments are not stepping back — they are stepping in.
The Entrepreneurial State in the AI Era
Mazzucato’s thesis — that the state is a risk-taker and market creator — is being replayed with GenAI.
If governments embrace mission-oriented AI strategies — curing disease, achieving climate neutrality, closing the digital divide — GenAI could enable breakthroughs that markets alone would not deliver.
The Enterprise Reboot: How Businesses Must Respond
For businesses, GenAI is more than an efficiency tool; it is a catalyst for rebooting entire business models. The firms that thrive in the next decade will be those that align with state-driven missions while reimagining their value chains.
The playbook is clear: companies must synchronize with state missions, invest in AI-enabled reinvention, and build local ecosystems that strengthen sovereignty and resilience.
The Next Big Wave: From Automation to Transformation
We may be at the threshold of a fifth industrial wave, where AI augments and automates cognition the way electricity powered machinery. If harnessed effectively, this wave could drive:
But this wave will not be smooth. Without careful governance, AI could deepen inequality, entrench monopolies, and inflame geopolitical rivalries.
Risks and Guardrails
The risks echo Mazzucato’s critiques:
The solution is not retreat but competent entrepreneurial states that set direction, build capacity, and ensure public investment delivers public returns.
Recommendations
For Governments:
For Businesses:
Conclusion: The Reboot Is Here
Generative AI is not just another productivity tool — it is the enabler of a new industrial wave. Arriving amid deglobalization and strategic competition, it is accelerating the return of the entrepreneurial state and forcing businesses into a full-scale reboot.
The challenge now is to ensure that this reboot creates inclusive prosperity rather than concentrated power. Governments must act boldly but wisely, businesses must reinvent and align with missions, and societies must demand that public risk-taking yields public reward.
The spark has been lit. Generative AI is the catalyst, deglobalization the accelerant, and mission-oriented states the architects. Together, they will determine whether this great reboot becomes the next big wave of shared progress — or a missed opportunity in an age of disruption.
