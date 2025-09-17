Wednesday, September 17, 2025 From Systems of Record to Systems of Reality: The Real AI Disruption for IT Services There’s a fever in the air, and it smells like generative AI. Every IT services leader is currently in a mad dash to launch an AI practice, certify thousands of employees on new platforms, and plaster their websites with case studies about bots that write marketing copy. This is the familiar choreography of the tech hype cycle. |