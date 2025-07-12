Saturday, July 12, 2025 Agentic AI and the Reengineering of Enterprise : A New Era (Part II) The principles of reengineering laid out in Part1 —organizing around outcomes, empowering those who use process output to perform the process, subsuming information processing into real work, centralizing dispersed resources virtually, linking parallel activities, pushing decision points to the work, and capturing information at the source—were revolutionary when first conceived. They demonstrated the profound impact of fundamentally rethinking business processes, particularly with the advent of early information technology. However, the full potential of these principles was often constrained by the limitations of human capacity, the complexity of integrating disparate systems, and the need for extensive manual oversight and rule definition. The emergence of agentic AI marks a pivotal moment, offering capabilities that transcend these limitations and unlock unprecedented opportunities for enterprise reengineering. Unlike traditional automation, which merely mechanizes existing tasks, agentic AI is designed to understand context, make decisions, learn from interactions, and autonomously execute complex workflows with minimal human intervention. This shift from task automation to intelligent autonomy fundamentally changes the calculus of reengineering. Agentic AI in Action Across Industries and Value Chains Let's explore how agentic AI amplifies the core principles of reengineering across various industries and business value chains, driving transformative outcomes. Let's explore how agentic AI amplifies the core principles of reengineering across various industries and business value chains, driving transformative outcomes. Industry: Financial Services (Lending Value Chain) The lending value chain, from loan application to approval and servicing, is notoriously complex, fragmented, and often plagued by delays and errors. Reengineering Principle: Organize around outcomes, not tasks. Traditional Reengineering: A "loan officer" might become a "case manager" overseeing an entire loan application, consolidating credit checking, underwriting, and approval. Agentic AI Amplification: An "AI Loan Agent" can be assigned the outcome of "loan approval." This agent, equipped with access to internal financial data, external credit bureaus, and real-time market data, can autonomously initiate customer data collection, perform instant credit checks, conduct preliminary underwriting based on established rules and learned patterns, and even generate personalized loan offers. Human loan officers transition to managing exceptions, complex negotiations, and building client relationships, with the AI handling the high-volume, standardized processing. This drastically reduces turnaround times from weeks to potentially hours or minutes. Reengineering Principle: Subsume information-processing work into the real work that produces the information. Traditional Reengineering: An applicant might directly input their financial details into an online portal, which then automatically feeds into the credit department's system. Agentic AI Amplification: When a customer interacts with a bank's digital platform (e.g., chatbot or mobile app), an agentic AI can capture financial information directly from the customer's input, verify it against bank records, and even pull additional necessary data (e.g., from public records or other financial institutions with customer consent) in real-time. This eliminates the need for separate data entry teams or manual reconciliation, as the AI processes the information as it's generated, integrating it seamlessly into the lending workflow and reducing errors significantly. Reengineering Principle: Put the decision point where the work is performed, and build control into the process. Traditional Reengineering: Loan officers gain more authority to approve smaller loans based on pre-set criteria, reducing management oversight. Agentic AI Amplification: The AI Loan Agent itself becomes the decision point for a vast majority of loan applications that fall within predefined risk parameters and criteria. The AI, drawing on expert systems and machine learning models, can make real-time approval or denial decisions, calculate interest rates, and determine loan terms. Controls are built directly into the AI's algorithms, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies. Exceptions or high-risk cases are automatically escalated to human experts, further optimizing resource allocation and empowering the front-line AI. Industry: Healthcare (Patient Journey Value Chain) The patient journey, from initial contact to diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up, is often fragmented, leading to delays, administrative burden, and suboptimal patient outcomes. Reengineering Principle: Have those who use the output of the process perform the process. Traditional Reengineering: Patients might use a portal to schedule appointments and access lab results, reducing the burden on administrative staff. Agentic AI Amplification: An "AI Patient Navigator" can empower patients to manage significant portions of their healthcare journey. For routine appointments, the AI can interact with the patient, understand their needs, access physician schedules, and directly book appointments without human intervention. For common ailments, the AI, leveraging extensive medical knowledge bases and symptom checkers, can guide patients through self-diagnosis, recommend over-the-counter treatments, or advise on seeking professional medical attention, even guiding them to specific specialists if needed. This reduces administrative overhead and provides immediate, personalized support to patients. Reengineering Principle: Link parallel activities instead of integrating their results. Traditional Reengineering: Multidisciplinary teams for complex cases might hold regular meetings to coordinate treatment plans. Agentic AI Amplification: In complex medical cases (e.g., cancer treatment), an "AI Care Coordinator" can continuously link the parallel activities of various specialists (oncologists, radiologists, surgeons, nutritionists). The AI monitors real-time patient data, treatment progress, and research updates. It proactively identifies potential conflicts or opportunities for synergistic treatments, flagging them for the human care team or even suggesting adjustments to medication dosages or therapy schedules based on new information. This ensures highly coordinated, dynamic, and evidence-based care, minimizing delays and improving outcomes. Industry: Manufacturing (Supply Chain Management) The modern manufacturing supply chain is global and intricate, prone to disruptions, inefficiencies, and inventory imbalances. Reengineering Principle: Treat geographically dispersed resources as though they were centralized. Traditional Reengineering: A central purchasing unit coordinates contracts across global plants, while local plants manage their own inventory. Agentic AI Amplification: An "AI Supply Chain Orchestrator" can create a truly unified view of global inventory, production capacities, and logistics networks. This agent can dynamically re-route raw materials from a delayed supplier to an alternate, or shift production of a finished good to a plant with excess capacity to fulfill an urgent order, optimizing the entire global network as if it were a single, centralized entity. This drastically reduces inventory holding costs, minimizes stockouts, and enhances responsiveness to demand fluctuations. H-P's vision of coordinated purchasing across 50+ units is taken to its logical extreme, with the AI negotiating and monitoring contracts while ensuring optimal local responsiveness. Reengineering Principle: Capture information once and at the source. Traditional Reengineering: Barcoding systems track goods movement, and EDI connects suppliers to manufacturers for order and invoice data. Agentic AI Amplification: Sensors on the factory floor, in warehouses, and on transportation vehicles continuously feed real-time data to an agentic AI. This "AI Data Integrator" captures information on production progress, equipment status, inventory levels, and shipment locations directly at the source. Using computer vision, it can identify defects on a production line, while NLP can process unstructured data from supplier communications. This rich, real-time data, captured once, is instantly available to other AI agents (e.g., the Supply Chain Orchestrator, the Production Scheduler) and human decision-makers, eliminating data silos and the need for manual data entry or reconciliation. Industry: Retail (Customer Experience Value Chain) The retail industry thrives on delivering seamless and personalized customer experiences, from product discovery to post-purchase support. The retail industry thrives on delivering seamless and personalized customer experiences, from product discovery to post-purchase support. Reengineering Principle: Organize around outcomes, not tasks. Traditional Reengineering: A "customer service representative" might handle an entire customer inquiry from start to finish, rather than transferring calls between departments. Agentic AI Amplification: An "AI Customer Experience Agent" is assigned the outcome of "customer satisfaction." This agent handles end-to-end customer interactions, from understanding complex inquiries (using advanced NLP) to accessing product information, processing returns, troubleshooting issues, and even suggesting personalized product recommendations. The AI can dynamically interact with other internal systems (inventory, order fulfillment, marketing) to resolve issues autonomously, providing immediate and comprehensive support, drastically reducing resolution times and improving customer loyalty. Reengineering Principle: Put the decision point where the work is performed, and build control into the process. Traditional Reengineering: Sales associates are empowered to offer discounts within certain limits, or managers approve complex returns. Agentic AI Amplification: In a retail setting, an AI-powered sales assistant or virtual agent can make real-time pricing decisions based on inventory levels, customer purchasing history, and competitive analysis, offering personalized discounts at the point of sale. For returns, the AI can instantly verify purchase history, product condition (e.g., through image recognition), and return policy, then autonomously process the refund or exchange. The controls are embedded within the AI's decision-making algorithms, ensuring compliance and preventing fraud, while enabling hyper-responsive customer interactions. The Foundational Requirements for Agentic Reengineering Implementing agentic AI for reengineering is not merely about deploying new technology; it necessitates a comprehensive transformation across the enterprise, echoing the challenges faced by Ford and MBL. Implementing agentic AI for reengineering is not merely about deploying new technology; it necessitates a comprehensive transformation across the enterprise, echoing the challenges faced by Ford and MBL. Executive Vision and Leadership: Reengineering is inherently "confusing and disruptive". Agentic AI takes this disruption to another level, often implying significant changes to job roles and organizational structures. Strong, sustained executive leadership with a clear vision is paramount to overcome internal resistance and foster a culture of adoption. Leaders must articulate The Opportunity to surge ahead : why agentic reengineering is necessary and how it will benefit the organization and its people. Data Foundation and Governance: Agentic AI thrives on data. A robust, integrated, and high-quality data foundation is non-negotiable. This involves breaking down data silos, ensuring data accuracy and accessibility, and establishing clear data governance policies. Without reliable data, AI agents cannot make informed decisions or learn effectively. Flexible IT Infrastructure: Legacy "stovepipe" computer systems must be integrated and modernized to support seamless information flow and API-driven interactions necessary for agentic AI. Cloud-native architectures, microservices, and robust cybersecurity measures are essential to provide the agility and scalability required for agentic deployments. Workforce Reskilling and Cultural Shift: The nature of work will fundamentally change. Many routine tasks will be handled by AI agents. This necessitates significant investment in reskilling the workforce for higher-value activities: managing and training AI, handling exceptions, strategic planning, creative problem-solving, and building human relationships. Organizations must cultivate a culture of continuous learning, adaptability, and collaboration between humans and AI. The managerial role will further evolve from controller to facilitator and enabler. Ethical AI and Trust Frameworks: As AI agents gain more autonomy, ethical considerations, bias mitigation, transparency, and accountability become critical. Enterprises must establish robust ethical AI guidelines, ensure fairness in AI decision-making, and build trust both internally and with customers. This includes clear explanations of how AI agents operate and mechanisms for human oversight and intervention. The Future is Agentic and Reengineered The lessons from early reengineering efforts—that incremental improvements are insufficient and that radical redesign is often the only path to dramatic performance gains—remain profoundly relevant. However, the advent of agentic AI provides the unprecedented tools to achieve these radical transformations with greater speed, scale, and intelligence than ever before. Large, traditional organizations are not "dinosaurs doomed to extinction". But they are burdened by antiquated processes and unproductive overhead that cannot compete with agile startups or streamlined global competitors. Agentic AI offers the means to shed these burdens, to move beyond merely "paving the cow paths" , and to obliterate outdated ways of working. The lessons from early reengineering efforts—that incremental improvements are insufficient and that radical redesign is often the only path to dramatic performance gains—remain profoundly relevant. However, the advent of agentic AI provides the unprecedented tools to achieve these radical transformations with greater speed, scale, and intelligence than ever before. Large, traditional organizations are not "dinosaurs doomed to extinction". But they are burdened by antiquated processes and unproductive overhead that cannot compete with agile startups or streamlined global competitors. Agentic AI offers the means to shed these burdens, to move beyond merely "paving the cow paths" , and to obliterate outdated ways of working. The vision is clear: enterprises where processes are intelligent, self-optimizing, and outcome-driven; where employees are empowered to focus on creativity and complex problem-solving; and where customer experiences are seamless and highly personalized. This demands not just automation, but obliteration of the old and imaginative creation of the new, guided by the power of agentic AI. The companies that muster the courage and vision to embark on this agentic reengineering journey will be the ones that thrive in the coming decades. Labels: Agentic AI, Enterprises, Reengineering |