The Economics of AGI: Shaping Humanity's Future

Sam Altman has an interesting take titled "Three Observations" on Artificial General Intelligence and I thought of penning this note. In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, we stand at a crucial juncture where systems approaching AGI are coming into view. Our mission to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity requires a deep understanding of both its transformative potential and the challenges it presents. By examining current trends, historical parallels, and expert perspectives, we can better navigate this unprecedented technological transition.

The New Economics of Intelligence

Three fundamental patterns have emerged in AI development that are reshaping our understanding of technological progress. First, we've observed that AI intelligence scales logarithmically with the resources invested in training and operation. This relationship, validated by OpenAI's scaling laws research, holds true across multiple orders of magnitude, suggesting we can achieve continuous gains through strategic investment in compute, data, and infrastructure.

Second, and perhaps most striking, is the unprecedented rate of cost reduction in AI capabilities - approximately ten times every twelve months. This dramatically outpaces Moore's Law, which transformed our world at a relatively modest pace of doubling every eighteen months. The transition from GPT-4 to GPT-4o demonstrated this acceleration, with a 150-fold reduction in token cost over just one year. As economist Erik Brynjolfsson notes, this rapid cost reduction could lead to "productivity J-curves" where initial implementation costs are quickly overcome by exponential benefits.

The third pattern reveals that the socioeconomic value generated by linear increases in AI intelligence appears to be super-exponential. Stanford's AI Index Report supports this observation, showing accelerating adoption rates across industries. This creates a powerful feedback loop, driving continued investment and advancement in AI capabilities.

AGI as Infrastructure: The Transistor Parallel

Historical perspective helps us understand AGI's potential impact. Much like the transistor - a fundamental scientific breakthrough that became ubiquitous by embedding itself into every industry - AGI may become an invisible but omnipresent force multiplier for human capability. Economic historian Joel Mokyr's research on general-purpose technologies suggests that such fundamental innovations tend to create cascading effects across multiple sectors, fundamentally reshaping how value is created and distributed.

Consider the emergence of AI agents as virtual knowledge workers. While these agents may initially perform at a junior level requiring significant supervision, their scalability is transformative. Imagine a million software engineering agents working in parallel - even if individually less capable than expert humans, their collective impact could dramatically accelerate technological progress. MIT's David Autor argues that, like previous general-purpose technologies, AI will likely complement rather than replace most human work, creating new opportunities for human-AI collaboration.

The Human Element in an AI-Powered World

Despite these radical changes, many aspects of human nature and daily life will remain constant. People will continue to form relationships, seek meaning, and explore the natural world. However, the ways we work, create value, and interact with technology will evolve significantly. Psychologist Sherry Turkle's research suggests that maintaining meaningful human connections will become even more crucial as our technological capabilities expand.

In this evolving landscape, certain human qualities may become increasingly valuable. Agency and determination in directing AI tools, adaptability in a rapidly changing environment, and social intelligence in coordinating human-AI collaboration will likely be highly prized. The ability to identify new problems and opportunities - rather than simply solving existing ones - may become a key differentiator for human contribution.

Ensuring Broad Benefits

Perhaps the most critical challenge lies in ensuring AGI's benefits are broadly distributed. Economist Daron Acemoglu emphasizes that the distributional effects of AI will depend crucially on institutional choices and policy decisions made in the coming years. Early intervention may be necessary to prevent excessive concentration of power and ensure that AGI serves as a tool for broad economic empowerment rather than increased inequality.

Several approaches merit consideration, from universal compute access programs to continued focus on driving down AI costs. New economic models may be needed to balance the interests of capital and labor in an AI-driven economy. Policy frameworks must support individual empowerment while maintaining necessary safety guardrails.

Scientific Acceleration and Societal Impact

The impact of AGI on scientific progress may surpass all other effects. With the ability to process vast amounts of information and identify novel patterns, AGI could dramatically accelerate the pace of scientific discovery. This acceleration could lead to breakthroughs in healthcare, clean energy, and other critical fields that benefit humanity as a whole.

The economic implications are equally profound. As the cost of intelligence and energy - two fundamental constraints on many economic activities - potentially decrease dramatically, we may see significant shifts in the relative value of different goods and services. Luxury goods and inherently limited resources like land may see dramatic price increases, while many information-based goods could become nearly free to produce.

Looking Forward

The technical path toward AGI, while challenging, appears relatively clear. The more complex questions involve social choice, policy, and collective decision-making about how to integrate these powerful technologies into society. This requires careful balancing of safety concerns with individual empowerment, and constant attention to distributional effects.

By 2035, we should strive for a world where every individual can access and direct AI capabilities equivalent to the collective human intelligence of 2025. This democratization of cognitive resources could unlock currently constrained human potential, leading to an unprecedented flowering of creativity and innovation. The ultimate goal remains clear: ensuring AGI becomes a powerful lever for human potential, enabling individuals to have greater impact while distributing benefits broadly across society. If we can achieve this, we may be entering an era of unprecedented human flourishing and creative achievement.

As AI researcher Stuart Russell notes, the development of AGI represents perhaps the most significant technological transition in human history. The decisions we make in the coming years about its development and deployment will have lasting implications for generations to come. By thoughtfully navigating this transition, we can work toward a future where advanced AI technology enhances rather than diminishes human agency and potential.