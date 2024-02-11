A New Normal For Life : Internet Age!

Over the weekend, read this book titled "100 Things We've Lost to the Internet bedtime - written by Pamela Paul, editor of The New York Times Book Review, and the book offers a nostalgic exploration of aspects of life that have changed or disappeared with the rise of the internet. It's not simply a lament for the past, but rather a thoughtful examination of the trade-offs we've made in the digital age.

-Tangible objects and experiences: From postcards and handwritten letters to browsing physical bookstores and getting lost in paper maps, the book explores the decline of physical experiences replaced by digital alternatives.

-Privacy and anonymity: The constant connectivity and documentation of our lives through social media and online activities stand in stark contrast to the anonymity and privacy enjoyed in the pre-internet era.

-Attention and patience: The book delves into the impact of constant notifications and information overload on our ability to focus, be patient, and experience boredom, which could foster creativity and deeper thinking.

-Social interactions and communities: While the internet connects us globally, it can also contribute to social isolation and the decline of local communities built on face-to-face interactions.

-Personal skills and knowledge: Skills like navigating without GPS, remembering phone numbers, and engaging in physical activities like using a card catalog have been replaced by reliance on technology.

- Loss of physicality and tangible experiences: The ease of digital access diminishes the value of physical objects and experiences like printed books, handwritten letters, and face-to-face interactions.

- Attention span and deep thinking: Rapid-fire content consumption cultivates shorter attention spans and hinders the ability to focus on in-depth thinking, reflection, and critical analysis.

Privacy and personal space: Constant online presence and data collection erode our privacy and blur the lines between public and private life.

- Boredom and the power of imagination: With instant gratification and constant stimulation, opportunities for boredom and unstructured time are lost, hindering creative thinking and self-discovery.

- Meaningful learning and curiosity: Reliance on search engines and pre-packaged information disrupts the process of genuine learning through exploration, questioning, and independent thought. Civility and empathy: Online anonymity and convenience sometimes fuel rudeness, negativity, and lack of empathy compared to more direct and nuanced offline interactions.

- Memory and the power of narrative: Reliance on digital records weakens our ability to retain information and weave personal narratives, potentially impacting individual and collective memory.

- Physical and mental well-being: Excessive screen time, social media comparison, and information overload can contribute to stress, anxiety, and unhealthy sleep patterns.

Sense of community and belonging: While the internet connects us globally, it can also contribute to feelings of isolation and loneliness if not balanced with strong offline communities.

- Appreciation for the present moment: The "always on" culture and constant updates can foster a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) and hinder our ability to be present and appreciate the simple pleasures of everyday life.

Just potential lessons, and your specific takeaways will depend on your interpretation of the book and your own experiences.The book doesn't paint a purely negative picture:It acknowledges the benefits of the internet, such as access to information, communication opportunities, and new forms of creativity. It encourages readers to reflect on their own relationship with technology and find ways to reclaim aspects of a pre-internet lifestyle that they value.

Overall, "100 Things Lost to the Internet" is a thought-provoking read that invites us to consider the impact of technology on our lives and how we can use it consciously and effectively to enhance, not replace, valuable human experiences.